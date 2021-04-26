Pat Fallon to Newsmax TV: WH Facilitating the Largest Human Trafficking Op in the World

“The U.S. Government is facilitating the largest human trafficking operation in the world, thanks to Joe Biden,” Congressman Pat Fallon, R-Tex. said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Stinchfield."

“It is disgusting that Democrats want to force Americans to look the other way, we have to shed light on this,” he said.

Fallon went on to talk about the recent apprehension of one single Sequoia SUV containing 18 illegal immigrants along with two coyotes found in Franklin County, in his state of Texas.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper made a traffic stop on a Toyota Sequoia at about 2 p.m. Thursday, thinking that it was hauling narcotics because of all the weight in it. When the DPS trooper opened the hatchback, he saw 18 Guatemalans who were in the United States illegally. He immediately called the Department of Homeland Security for assistance, Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said, reported KLTV.

While being interrogated, the immigrants admitted to troopers that they're going to have to “work this off,” meaning their passage into the U.S. Fallon said.

Troopers offered sanctuary in Dallas for the women apprehended, but they refused.

“Three women who were in the vehicle were offered sanctuary at a local church that helps women that have been sexually trafficked and-- they were so afraid of the sheriff's deputies,” he added, the girls would not leave, “they wouldn't go to Dallas because they're fearful that their relatives back home are going to be harmed, possibly murdered.”

He was told the women told troopers that they “were going to be roofers,” he added, “they're going to go work this passage off in Baltimore, roofing.”

“And I think that you know, there's another fate that awaits them, a very dark fate,” he lamented.

Fallon then intimated his frustration with Biden’s border policy.

“How in the world can Joe Biden in good conscience, sleep at night, knowing that hundreds of thousands of human beings are being trafficked and we're helping the most evil people on the planet?” He questioned.

“It’s the cartels who incidentally control our southern border, by the way he said, and “we are facilitating this, and we are a party to It, it’s disgusting,” he shouted.

When considering the Government’s response, Rep. Fallon wasn’t buying into VP Kamala Harris’s excuse that “all this is a complex problem,” that if it was easy to be solved, it would have been years ago.

President Trump, he said, “took a flood and he reduced it to a trickle,” he reacted. Under the Biden Administration, he continued, “illegal border crossings have increased by 300% and it’s climbing.”

The Biden border crisis is so bad “that they're going to probably end up having to reinstitute at least some of Trump's policies-- they’ll call it something different,” of course, like “the media called them cages and now they're holding facilities, that kind of thing.”

“The bottom line is we have to do something, it’s absolute chaos,” he concluded.

