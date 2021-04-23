Where's Harris? Vice President Slammed for Going 30 Days Without Border Visit

It has now been 30 days since President Joe Biden announced on March 24 that he would be tasking Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the charge in discovering the root causes of the migrant crisis, to both curb the current flow of the migrants and implement long-term strategies. "Today would be a good day for Vice President Harris to visit the southern border," House Judiciary GOP tweeted Friday.

Harris has yet to travel down to the border while Border Patrol facilities are being overcrowded with unaccompanied migrant children. According to Newsweek, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed any idea that Harris was in charge of the border crisis and has insisted she only is interested in the root causes.

On Tuesday, House Judiciary GOP ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted, "Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina yesterday. She's set to visit New Hampshire on Friday. When's the 'border czar' going to visit the southern border?"

Despite Harris' decision to visit other parts of the country rather than the southern border, White House aides have said Harris has talked with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and plans to visit the regions. So far, no plans have been scheduled.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs tweeted on April 17 about the vice president's absence at the border, "Day 24: still no border visit by Kamala Harris. This is no longer an act of incompetence, this is willfully executed."

On April 14, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said at a news conference, "If she's the vice president of the United States and the president put her in charge of this, Vice President Harris needs to go down to the border and see this for herself." He added, "Because maybe she would then encourage President Biden to reverse his policies that have failed."



Biden commissioned Harris to discover the root cause weeks and weeks ago; since then the vice president has been silent on the matter.

