Rep: Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Border Policies Make 'No Sense'

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 02:28 PM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, blasted the Biden administration's border policies, telling Newsmax that the Trump-era border policies should never have been abandoned.

"As soon as Joe Biden got in office, policies that were working under President Trump like the migrant protection protocols, better known as Wait in Mexico, where your case will be adjudicated while you wait in Mexico if you're claiming asylum, also building the wall," Fallon told Tuesday's "National Report."

"Billions of dollars were allocated to that, and Joe Biden just burned them, wasted them, and stopped building it. It makes absolutely no sense. It is complete madness, and it has cost Texas to the tune of $10 billion, and we're looking to get reimbursed from the federal government for that."

Fallon said he favors other Republican-led states sending National Guard troops in an effort to secure the border.

"We'll take as much support as we can, because Joe Biden over the last two years has made every state of border state," he said.

And he was sharply critical of the cartels working at the border.

"I mean people die crossing the border illegally," Fallon said. "The drug cartels charge upwards of $4,000 per person to cross the border illegally. Their profits are estimated with narcotics trafficking to be about $25 billion a year … And when they charge $4,000 a head, they're making approximately $12 billion additional dollars on human smuggling.

"Nevermind the sexual trafficking and the fact that 30% of women that make that transit from southern Mexico or Central America through the entire country of Mexico – the estimates are upwards of 30% of them are raped or sexually assaulted along the journey, and then I just read a devastating report that upwards of maybe 60% of the unaccompanied minors are being exploited by the cartels, either with drug trafficking or child pornography.

"So this is completely immoral and an open border is immoral for the folks that live north of it and south of it."

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, blasted the Biden administration's border policies, telling Newsmax that the Trump-era border policies should never have been abandoned.
