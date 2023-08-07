×
Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: Biden Admin Draining Resources at Border

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 09:30 PM EDT

North Dakota governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum joined Newsmax on Monday to discuss his state's relationship with the southern border.

During his conversation on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Burgum mentioned how the Biden administration's disregard for the southern border is one of the reasons he sent National Guard troops from his state there.

"As everyone, I think, understands," Burgum begins, one of the president's responsibilities is national security," and part of national security includes border security."

"And right now, when you meet with the folks on the border down here — the hard-working law enforcement in the Border Patrol — you know, they do not have enough manpower; they don't have enough material; they don't have enough infrastructure resources; they don't have the right technology, I mean, clearly, this is not a priority that Biden administration, and all of us as Americans are paying the cost right now, with the unprecedented flow of not just human trafficking, but also you know the illegal drugs that are flowing into our country."

According to an article from CBS News on Monday, border crossings jumped "despite record heat and asylum limits."

"The number of migrants crossing the southern border illegally, particularly across the inhospitable Arizona desert, has increased sharply after falling to a two-year low in June, despite record heat levels, government statistics obtained by CBS News show."

According to Customs and Border Protection data, it is estimated that so far into fiscal year 2023, there have been 1,789,605 encounters for the southwest land border. In fiscal year 2022, there were 2,378,944 encounters along the southwest border.

