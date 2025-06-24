WATCH TV LIVE

Former Israeli Spokesman to Newsmax: Strikes on Iran a 'Knockout Blow'

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 04:30 PM EDT

Eylon Levy, a former spokesperson for the Israeli government, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the United States and Israel were able to "obliterate the Iranian nuclear program" with strikes in the past week.

CNN reported on Tuesday that U.S. intelligence found that the strikes against Iran did not destroy core components of the country's nuclear program, but Trump administration officials have disputed that claim.

Levy, appearing on "Newsline," said the strikes against Iran were "a knockout blow for the Israeli-American alliance," saying that "in just 12 days, Israel managed to destroy Iran's ballistic missile capabilities, decapitate the Iranian military regime, destroy its air defenses, and, together with the United States, obliterate the Iranian nuclear program."

Levy added: "That means that if the tyrants who chant 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America' want a nuclear program, they're going to have to build it from scratch. ... It's really impossible to overstate just what an extraordinary success Israel's campaign has been against Iran. What a massive effect.

"President Trump's very brave decision to strike the Iranian nuclear facilities are. And they created incredible change in the region. There is now a real opportunity to bring peace to the Middle East, as countries are given a real chance to break free from Iranian oppression."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 04:30 PM
