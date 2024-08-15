Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Harris Is 'Embodiment of the Left'

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that while President Joe Biden has been a "puppet for the left," Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris is "the embodiment of the left."

Harris is a "true believer," Schmitt said on "Prime News."

Now all Harris needs is a helping hand from the mainstream media not to ask too many questions about her radical-left policies, Schmitt said, and they'll be happy to oblige.

"It's the same media that was telling us Joe Biden is just fine, same media that was saying these were cheap fakes, is the same media now telling us that Kamala Harris is the greatest politician of this generation; she's a generational talent," Schmitt told guest host Bob Brooks. "It's all a lie. The American people know this.

"The truth of the matter is, Kamala Harris is a radical San Francisco politician. And instead of cheap fakes, now we just have fake. Because she's hoping that the media will help her for about 85 days. Cover up the fact that she's perhaps the most liberal — I mean, she was more liberal than Bernie Sanders in the United States Senate, right?" Schmitt added. "She picked Tim Walz, who is a self-avowed socialist. This ticket is radical.

"And I think that if [media] do their job and ask questions and even if they don't, because I'm not convinced they ever will, the American people, once they dig into her record, her actual record, it's radical.

"So she's in this, right? She's a true believer. In many ways, Joe Biden was a puppet for the left. She is the embodiment of the left."

