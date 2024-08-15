Trump Slams Harris' 'Communist Price Control' Policy

Former President Donald Trump compared Vice President Kamala Harris' call for a federal ban on corporate price gouging on groceries "Communist price control" that will be a disaster to the economy.

Harris is expected to lay out her economic vision Friday, and reportedly will be taking a page from President Joe Biden's playbook by blaming big companies for the persistently inflated costs of American consumer staples.

"Now, Kamala is reportedly proposing Communist price controls," Trump said Thursday in his opening remarks during a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort. The news conference, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform, was Trump's second in a week as he seeks to make himself more available to the media than Harris, who has yet to hold an informal news conference or give a media interview since becoming the Democrat presidential nominee.

"She wants price controls," said Trump, who stood next to a table of various consumer items and a chart that showed how much they have increased since Harris took office. "And if they worked, I'd go along with it, too. But they don't work. They actually have the exact opposite impact and effect, but it leads to food shortages. Rationing, hunger, dramatically more inflation.

"This announcement is an admission that her economic policies have totally failed and caused, really, a catastrophe for our country. … People don't respect her in the economy. Economists are laughing. They can't even believe this is happening to our country. And she wants to change a free-enterprise type country into a Communist-type country. That's what she knows. She's considered far more radical than Bernie Sanders. That's all you have to know. Far more radical. And she picked somebody that's far more radical than Bernie Sanders."

Trump said all Harris can deliver is "horrific inflation, massive crime, and the death of the American Dream."

"She is in favor of the death of the American Dream because everything she does really stops," he said. "Any one of these items stops the American Dream. … We have all these young people that are coming out of schools, colleges, everything else, and they're not going to have the American Dream. They don't even think about the American Dream right now. They just think about survival."

Trump was asked whether the federal government should be responsible for determining food prices.

"Well, not only responsible, they probably can't do it legally, and that will drive up prices," he said.

