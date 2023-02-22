Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: EPA, TSA Failing to Do Their Job

The Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Security Administration's response to the Ohio train derailment shows the agencies are failing to do their job and not focusing on the things they were created for, Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax.

"This is just an example of the incompetence of these ginormous organizations, these incredibly large agencies that were created for a good purpose 50 years ago but have become so over bureaucratized and so politicized that they are not actually able to address the things they were created to address," Hageman said on "John Bachman Now" Wednesday in response to EPA Administrator Michael Regan ordering Norfolk Southern to cover the clean-up costs stemming from the derailment.

"In many ways it's too little, too late, for him to be coming in now and talking about this," she said. "It's 19 days since the accident happened. Where has the federal government been?

"We have a president that's looking at preserving the borders of Ukraine but hasn't gone to Ohio. You've got an EPA that seems to be floundering. You've got a head of a Department of Transportation where almost every single thing under his jurisdiction seems to be collapsing.

"You've got the problems with the airlines, you've got the problems with air travel, you've got problems with the trains, you've got the issues with the railroad employees that are not being treated well.

"You've got the issues of us not being able to get trains in the state of Wyoming for purposes of transporting coal and other products."

Hageman, a member of the Judiciary Committee, also said it's Congress' job to rein in Big Tech and make sure these companies "are not able to violate our First Amendment right to speak and to hear" a day after House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed the CEOs of Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft for documents and communications related to the federal government's reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech.

