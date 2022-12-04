Former EPA Official to Newsmax: Americans Need to Prepare Now For Outages

Americans should be preparing now for energy shortages to hit this winter after the Biden administration "from day one has initiated a war on U.S. energy," particularly on the coal, oil, and natural gas that provides 80% of the country's total energy usage," Mandy Gunasekara, a former chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Americans are going to have to take some of these matters into their own hands because the Biden administration and Democrats at the local level have been ignoring their responsibility to shore up the grid system," Gunasekara said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's not because of natural shifts and the 'market.' This is by design, by the Biden administration trying to shutter coal, trying to limit the development of natural gas here in the United States."

Further, the administration is willing to go abroad to places such as Venezuela and other countries that are run by dictators, "where people have no standards for humanitarian values" to bring oil to the United States, she said.

And then, there is the matter of keeping the lights on, said Gunasekara.

"My biggest concern is we are talking about shortages on the front end of the winter season," she added. "It's just coming upon us. Usually, we're having these conversations in the middle of the winter season after a major weather storm hits, but right now everyone is already concerned and folks need to plan accordingly because this administration has set aside this very important responsibility."

Meanwhile, there is not enough electricity being generated to support growing demand, let alone to fuel the Biden administration's adherence to the left's "extreme green agenda," Gunasekara said.

"Look at what happened in California," she said. "They're trying to ban the internal combustion in general gas-powered vehicles, and a week or two after they passed that as a policy at the state level, they started sending out messages telling people to curtail or stop using their electricity because they didn't have enough electricity to support the demand."

Pointing to her experience at the EPA, where she served under former President Donald Trump's administration, Gunasekara said that the green agenda is "completely unnecessary for improving the environment."

"We can have it all and we did a couple of years ago," she said. "It's just become about politics instead of technological realities and doing what's right by the people that the president all the way on down to local Democrat officials represent."

She acknowledged that there are tangible alternatives when it comes to renewable energy, but most of the focus has been on wind or solar power.

"They're not considering things like biomass," said Gunasekara. "I'm from Mississippi, where we grow trees very well, yet they won't entertain things like biomass. They will shift that abroad, but they won't consider using it here and again. In a place like Mississippi, we have it right here. That could lend itself to better energy security in a stable electricity supply. This administration is listening to heir political allies, and they don't necessarily care about the real tangible harm they're causing to the rest of America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!