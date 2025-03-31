WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | george soros | wisconsin | supreme court | brad schimel | susan crawford

Toensing to Newsmax: GOP Has Their Soros in Musk

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 07:24 PM EDT

Former chief counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee, Victoria Toensing, praised tech mogul Elon Musk's backing of Brad Schimel for Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Newsmax Monday.

"For years, I have been praying that we got our George Soros and we finally did in Elon Musk. And now the Democrats are so upset," Toensing told "American Agenda."

"Even today," she noted, "the liberal candidate has more money than the conservatives."

On Sunday night, Musk appeared at a Wisconsin town hall, giving out two million dollar checks to voters "taking the time to vote," he announced in a since-deleted post on X.
Schimel is running against Susan Crawford. The general election vote will be held on Tuesday.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former chief counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee, Victoria Toensing, praised tech mogul Elon Musk's backing of Brad Schimel for Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Newsmax Monday.
elon musk, george soros, wisconsin, supreme court, brad schimel, susan crawford
256
2025-24-31
Monday, 31 March 2025 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved