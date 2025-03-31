Toensing to Newsmax: GOP Has Their Soros in Musk

Former chief counsel for the Senate Intelligence Committee, Victoria Toensing, praised tech mogul Elon Musk's backing of Brad Schimel for Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Newsmax Monday.

"For years, I have been praying that we got our George Soros and we finally did in Elon Musk. And now the Democrats are so upset," Toensing told "American Agenda."

"Even today," she noted, "the liberal candidate has more money than the conservatives."

On Sunday night, Musk appeared at a Wisconsin town hall, giving out two million dollar checks to voters "taking the time to vote," he announced in a since-deleted post on X.

Schimel is running against Susan Crawford. The general election vote will be held on Tuesday.

