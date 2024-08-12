Ellie Cohanim to Newsmax: Biden, Harris Caused Iranian Aggression

As Iran continues to threaten retaliation against Israel for the assassination of terror proxy leaders, Ellie Cohanim, former deputy envoy to combat antisemitism during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden-Harris administration is to blame for the increasingly volatile situation in the Middle East.

"The reason why we are on the verge of a regional war in the Middle East is because of Biden-Harris' failed Middle East policies," Cohanim said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "I have to strike the contrast under [former] President [Donald] Trump.

"We had peace and prosperity in the region. President Trump brokered the Abraham Accords, the first peace deals in the region in 26 years, and he contained the Iranian threat, most importantly.

"Since [President] Joe Biden came into office, the Iranians are now $75 to $80 billion richer, and we are now suffering the consequences of these failed Biden-Harris policies to this day," she continued. "So, yes, the Biden administration is now sending a lot of assets into the region. On the other hand, they seem to be really pressuring the Israelis in the wrong way.

"The right thing for Israel to do right now is to strike preemptively and to strike Iranian sites. There's no reason for the Israelis to be sitting ducks right now, waiting for an attack."

Cohanim said: "I have no doubt in my mind that this is Biden-Harris administration holding the Israelis back at this moment from what they should be doing to defend their country and their citizens."

Reportedly, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group to the Middle East, as well as the guided missile submarine USS Georgia.

The Pentagon said it would also send another squadron of Air Force F-22 fighter planes and an unspecified number of additional Navy cruisers and destroyers equipped with ballistic missile intercepting capabilities, as well as more land-based ballistic-missile defense systems, if needed.

Cohanim also discussed the 400% increase in antisemitic incidents and attacks she said has occurred since Oct. 7 in the United States.

"Jews in blue cities — in Democrat-run cities and Democrat-run states — are paying with our bodies and with our lives for failed policies," she said. "As an example, hate crimes are not being prosecuted. They're not even being identified.

"We have DAs like Alvin Bragg in Manhattan, who famously allowed all those Columbia University students who took over Hamilton Hall in Columbia — he let them out without prosecution. And so what's happening is there's no consequence for attacking Jews. And this is what happens when there is no consequence."

