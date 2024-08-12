IDF Minister Warns of Strong Response if Iran, Hezbollah Attack

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Tel Hashomer military recruitment base on Sunday afternoon, where he was briefed by senior IDF officials on the latest recruitment data.

Following that briefing, he held a discussion with new recruits being drafted to the IDF's Nahal and Kfir Infantry Brigades and toured the military base.

In a conversation with the soldiers, Gallant spoke of the complex security situation, saying that Israel is fighting an existential war on 7 fronts due to Iranian aggression.

"It must be made clear that the State of Israel is fighting for its existence within a hostile environment," the defense minister said. "We have been at war for 10 months on 7 different fronts. The key to our security is our people."

Gallant said the recruits "are coming in [to the IDF] during a challenging and significant time."

Speaking of the threats by Hezbollah and Iran, Gallant said, "Our enemies threaten to harm us in ways they have not done before. We hear these messages coming from the direction of Iran and Hezbollah."

However, Gallant said that Israel is also prepared to respond.

"Whoever harms us in a way that has not been done in the past, is likely to be hit in a way that hasn't been done in the past. The IDF has significant capabilities."

The defense minister told the recruits he hopes Iran and Hezbollah rethink their plans, but emphasized the IDF must be prepared for all scenarios.

"I hope that they will think this through and won't get to a point where they will force us to cause significant damage and increase the chances of war breaking out on additional fronts. We do not want this, but we must be prepared."

Gallant also remarked that Israel has the right to defend itself, saying he hoped the current war would lead to "calm and stability," but warned that "nothing is certain."

"You have, and we have the right to defend ourselves on our own," Gallant told the recruits.

"I hope that the IDF's actions will lead to the achievement of our goals and to instating calm and stability – but this is not guaranteed. Nothing is certain, and therefore we must be prepared for a more complex reality, even if it is not what we desire. We must be ready for it."

Later Sunday evening, Gallant also spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, informing him that surveillance of Iranian military preparations indicates Iran is preparing for a significant attack against Israel in the coming days.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid claimed that the attack could even come before the renewed hostage negotiations on Thursday.

Republished with permission from All Israel News