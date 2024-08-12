Defense Secretary Austin Reinforces Troops in Middle East

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated the U.S. commitment to "take every possible step to defend Israel" on Sunday, in the seventh call with his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in recent weeks.

"Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group," the Defense Department said.

In addition, the department took the highly unusual step of announcing the movement of a guided missile submarine, the USS Georgia, which was also ordered to the Middle East.

During their phone call, Gallant informed Austin that intelligence indicated Iran was taking active preparations to carry out a significant attack against Israel in the next days, according to an informed source cited by multiple media outlets.

The leaders also discussed "both operational and strategic coordination in light of recent developments," according to an Israeli readout of the call.

"Minister Gallant detailed IDF readiness and capabilities in the face of threats posed by Iran and its regional proxies and discussed interoperability with the wide range of U.S. military capabilities deployed to the region."

According to the statement, Gallant also thanked the Biden administration for its "leadership and commitment" to achieving a hostage deal and stressed the urgency of reaching an agreement in the issue.

The call came shortly before Hamas announced it wouldn't take part in a high-level summit planned for Thursday and meant to be a final step toward an agreement.

Defense Secretary Austin last week announced a large buildup of U.S. forces in the region to aid Israel in its defense against the expected Iranian attack.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group were ordered to leave the Pacific to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group that is currently operating in the Middle East.

In addition, the Pentagon said it would send another squadron of Air Force F-22 fighter jets, an unspecified number of additional Navy cruisers and destroyers capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, and was preparing to send more land-based ballistic-missile defense systems, if the need arises.

"Secretary Austin has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies," according to a Pentagon statement.

Republished with permission from All Israel News