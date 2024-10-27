Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: Trump's N.Y. Rally Will Be 'Historic'

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, scheduled to speak during former President Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday, told Newsmax that the event will be "historic" as Trump "helped build this city."

"At heart, President Trump is always a New Yorker," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "He is going to the epicenter of failed Democrat policies where we have a crime crisis. We have an illegal migrant crisis, and you just have catastrophic leadership from Democrat officials in New York state."

Trump, Stefanik added, is "going on offense" in key states and swing districts, and she believes he can make history in New York as well.

"You're seeing historic support among African-American voters, Hispanic-American voters, Jewish voters, and working-class people who feel that what we have seen under Kamala Harris has been an abject failure," said Stefanik.

New York began its early voting Saturday, and "we need to surge the polls to make sure that our voices are heard," the congresswoman said.

Stefanik also told Newsmax that she believes Republicans can keep the House majority, and that the road for that goes through New York state.

"Five of those seats flipped in New York from Democrat to Republican," she said. "That literally is the reason New Yorkers fired Nancy Pelosi once and for all."

Stefanik said she hosted a tele-rally with Trump Saturday night, reaching more than 1 million voters in congressional swing districts in the Hudson Valley, upstate, and on Long Island.

"What's most important to know is Kamala Harris is underperforming Donald Trump in every single swing district," said Stefanik. "She is also underperforming where Joe Biden won in 2020. President Trump's support is surging in these districts and he is committed to making sure that we have a House Republican majority. I think we can pick up seats."

Republicans have opportunities to pick up seats with former New York Police Department leader Alison Esposito, who is running against Pat Ryan, and with Mike LiPetri, who is campaigning on Long Island to defeat Tom Suozzi, she noted.

Meanwhile, the top two issues in the nation are the economy and the border, said Stefanik.

"People are struggling under Kamala economics. She was the deciding vote for the Inflation Expansion Act. And that, of course, has led to historic inflation that is crushing family budgets, hurting small businesses, farms, manufacturers and then the border," said Stefanik.

She added that she represents northern New York border counties, which have seen a "catastrophic skyrocketing of illegals crossing," as with the southern border.

"It has created huge, huge stresses on local law enforcement, on the Border Patrol, and yet Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, with the stroke of a pen, could close our borders," said Stefanik. "They refuse to do so. Donald Trump will bring border security on day one."

Democrats have also become "radicalized," including by allowing "men to compete in women's and girls' sports," she said.

"We want to give women those opportunities, not take them away from mediocre men," she said. "Plus, it does not protect our safety for our women and girls. That's an issue this election cycle because Kamala Harris is so radical, as are other Democrats on that issue."

