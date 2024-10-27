Allen West to Newsmax: Trump's N.Y. Rally 'Upsetting the Apple Cart'

Former President Donald Trump, by going into the heart of New York City with Sunday's rally at Madison Square Garden, is "upsetting the leftist apple cart," Allen West, a former U.S. representative and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think it's going to be an incredible event," said West on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "You know that he's upsetting the leftist apple cart when you have all of them talking about [that] his is reminiscent of some neo-Nazi rally."

Trump, he added, has "really got the momentum on his side."

"He has really put the left and the Democrat Party and Kamala Harris and her campaign in a mode of desperation in these final nine to 10 days," said West, now the Dallas County GOP chair in Texas.

Trump's rally is also important because it will help provide support for numerous House candidates whose victories are crucial for Republicans to hold their majority in the chamber, West agreed.

"I think that's very important that we can have that good turnout, and that's one of the things we are telling people here in Dallas County is to vote the entire ballot, go all the way down the ballot," said West. "Just don't stop at President Trump or in the case of Texas, here with Sen. [Ted] Cruz, but go down and help those congressional candidates go down and help your local, state, House and state Senate candidates all the way down to county commission."

West added that there is a possibility of Republicans picking up 52 or 53 seats in the Senate to reclaim the majority there.

West said that Senate races in Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin could have some "great possibilities."

"We're going to be fine down here in Texas," he said. "I think that the lead for Ted Cruz will expand and he'll end up winning, I believe, by 5 to 6 percentage points."

And both majorities are important, he said, "because the policies of the left have failed."

Republican strategist Ed Rollins, also on Sunday's program, stressed that every House seat is critical.

"Democrats are obviously spending an enormous amount of money on congressional seats across the country, but it's really going to come down to this Michigan seat, the New York seats, the four or five that we won last time," said Rollins. "Don't think that they're not out there big time spending tons of money on the congressional side."

House Speaker Mike Johnson will be on the stage with Trump at Madison Square Garden, and West said his speakership is far better for Trump, should he be elected, than Paul Ryan's was when Trump was in the White House before.

"I like to say it's like night and day," said West. "One of the things that was frustrating for President Trump was that he did not have a House and Senate that was onboard with the agenda that he was trying to get done, especially with the security, with the border."

