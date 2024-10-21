Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: Harris' 'Wrong Rally' Remark Very Revealing

Vice President Kamala Harris' mocking of pro-life Christian students during a campaign rally in Wisconsin is very revealing, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday.

The incident occurred last week, when some young people attending the event at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse began shouting, "Jesus is Lord." Harris responded by telling them they had the wrong rally, and said, "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street," although it's unclear which rally she was referring to.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Stefanik said, "It is a disgrace. It is so revealing. Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian ethics. We are a Christian nation, and there is a reason why Catholics and Christians and Jewish voters are voting overwhelmingly for President [Donald] Trump. And it's because Kamala Harris revealed so much.

"This was, I think, directly after she refused to go to the Al Smith dinner, which is a historic dinner to benefit Catholic Charities in New York City that historically both presidential nominees, Republicans and Democrats go to. She will be the first nominee since Walter Mondale not to go. And boy, does that show a lot.

But the fact that she basically said that individual was unwelcome there, it is a disgrace. And they are welcome to support President Trump. And voters will overwhelmingly support President Trump."

Stefanik also discussed the U.S. government's propensity to let certain investigations go cold. She said, "It is incompetence, but it also it also corruption. And I've seen that firsthand.

"You see the corruption in our intelligence agencies, to function, unfortunately, as an arm of the Democrat Party and the Democrat administration. And they did everything they could to undermine President Trump, who was the duly elected president of the United States.

"So it is, yes, incompetence. But even more insidious is the corruption, which is why I've been so outspoken that we need to clean out the deep state."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com