Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Securing Elections Not Just a Good Thing, But 'Right Thing to Do'

Restoring Americans' confidence in their elections is "not just a nice thing to do, it's the right thing to do," Dr. Mehmet Oz, running in the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary, told Newsmax.

"It is rare that I'll do a town hall – and I've done dozens across the commonwealth – where someone doesn't get up in a very agitated way and say they feel like their vote didn't matter," Oz told Tuesday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "And so it's not just a nice thing to do, it's the right thing to do."

Speaking to how election integrity could be bolstered, Oz says we need poll observers, voter IDs, and signature verification.

"Americans, all Americans, want their votes to count equally," Oz concluded. "So voter IDs are essential in Pennsylvania; that's been blocked by Democrat leadership. But there are other things we can do in the meantime: signature verification, we need observers at the polls. That was not allowed in 2020 and, again, because of the excuse of COVID.

"These are issues that, as law and order Republicans, we want addressed."

