Edward Graham to Newsmax: Samaritan's Purse Operating Field Hospital in Ukraine

Edward Graham, the vice president of operations for the Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse, told Newsmax TV on Monday that the group has established an emergency field hospital in western Ukraine near the border with Poland to help refugees.

Graham told "John Bachman Now" that his group's Ukraine relief efforts include working to establish a field hospital as well as an outpatient clinic to help refugees fleeing the conflict caused by the Russian invasion.

"They're exhausted," he said of the refugees. "They're tired. They're hungry, but we're seeing a lot of injuries where people were running and getting away from the bombs."

Graham added, "we're also doing another outpatient clinic a little further to the south more towards … Odesa and then we're looking further east as well. So, we're further assessed seeing the pace of this war and how quickly the Russians are moving in, assessing where the biggest medical needs are where we can help but also keep our staff relatively safe."

He also said that while in Ukraine he "met with several of the church leaders there, and the church is doing an unbelievable job there helping people and these refugees move from the fighting and get to the border. So, what they do is they pick them up or they put them on the trains, receive them from the train stations, take them to the church for the night, feed them, house them for the evening, get them some medicine and then move them out and bring a new group in.

"But they're doing this by the thousands, every church is participating in this: the Baptist Union, the Pentecostal Union, they're doing an incredible job loving their neighbor."

Graham went on to note that he has "never seen anything like this in my lifetime. I spent years in combat between Iraq and Afghanistan with special operations, but I've never seen movement, Europe hasn't seen movement like this since World War II."