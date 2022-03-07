Franklin Graham: Samaritan's Purse Offers Help Amid 'Total Chaos' in Ukraine

Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham told Newsmax on Monday that his Christian outreach organization is setting up field hospitals and trauma triage sites in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and that the country is in ''total chaos'' due to the war.

''We just feel this is something God has told us to do, wanted us to do. I want the people of Ukraine to know that God hasn't forgotten them, that he loves them, and he cares for them very much,'' Graham said on ''Spicer & Co.''

''We're going in Jesus' name and we're going to bring the best medical care that we possibly can. We're going to love these people, the best that we can. Ukraine is total chaos on the ground.''

He said the organization is setting up a ''two-tier'' hospital in Lviv that is set up for trauma with two operating rooms, an emergency room, X-ray laboratory, and 58 beds, as well as a triage center at the train station where an estimated 65,000 to 75,000 people pass through each day.

''Women are having babies on the train,'' he said. ''You have people that are wounded, there are all kinds of healthcare emergencies, and there's nobody there at the train station to take care of them. So, we're going put a triage center in, and for those that really need help, we're going to take him to the hospital.''

Samaritan's Purse was founded in 1970 by evangelist Bob Pierce ''to meet emergency needs in crisis areas through existing evangelical mission agencies and national churches," according to the organization's website.

Graham, son of the Rev. Billy Graham, took over the organization after Pierce died of leukemia in 1978, guiding through the last four decades.

Graham said that the organization has operated in hot zones before, setting up operations 11 miles from Mosul, Iraq, and the staff has dealt with military dangers such as car bombs.

''In northern Iraq, when we were outside of Mosul, when they Iraqi army was trying to take Mosul back from ISIS,'' he said. ''We were just 11 miles from Mosul that time and so, we were always afraid there with those car bombs.''

Graham said the organization is working with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to let people know where to go for medical services.

''Of course, it is danger, but there's danger everywhere we go in this world,'' he said. ''You can have danger in this country just walking down the street, but I don't think we should run from that just because it may be dangerous. We go in the name of Jesus Christ, and I'm confident that we'll be safe.''

Graham said that anyone wanting to help Samaritan's Purse and its efforts in Ukraine can go to its website to donate or volunteer.

