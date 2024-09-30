WATCH TV LIVE

Ed Graham to Newsmax: Samaritan's Purse Seeks Volunteers Amid Storm Recovery

Monday, 30 September 2024 09:28 PM EDT

Amid unprecedented flooding and storm damage, Samaritan's Purse urges volunteers to aid long-term recovery efforts. During an interview on Newsmax, Edward Graham, the organization's COO, highlighted their significant challenges and the urgent need for assistance.

Graham appeared on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Monday to discuss the organization's ongoing storm recovery efforts and urgent needs as it helps communities affected by massive flooding and storm damage.

"This one's been hard. I'm not going to lie," he said. "We've got staff and our own people that work with us, that have lost homes and have had their homes severely damaged." Despite these challenges, volunteers began relief efforts almost immediately. "Boone, North Carolina, showed up strong," Graham added, emphasizing how local volunteers and staff alike have banded together to help those in need.

Samaritan's Purse has been mobilizing hundreds of volunteers to affected areas, including Boone, Asheville, and Valdosta, as well as several locations in Florida. Graham emphasized the scale of the disaster, comparing it to past storms. "It passes anything that Hurricane Hugo did when I was a kid, and that was kind of our benchmark," he said.

The ongoing response efforts are focused on providing immediate relief, such as tarps and clearing debris with chainsaws. However, Graham highlighted the organization's most pressing need: volunteers. "We have a lot of great resources. God entrusted us with equipment, chainsaws, the tarp. We have it. What we need is volunteers," he said.

Graham urged people to sign up through their websites, Samaritan'sPurse.org or SPvolunteer.org, and help support long-term recovery. "This is going to be a long recovery," he said, explaining that while media attention may shift, the need for assistance will persist. "We need volunteers committed to come for the long game."

Graham asked for prayers and ongoing support in addition to volunteers. "We just also need your prayers and people willing to pray," he added. Samaritan's Purse is prepared for an extended recovery process, but continued support from volunteers is essential as communities work to rebuild.

The death toll from the storm continues to rise, with at least 128 people reported dead across six states. Hundreds remain missing, and road closures and power outages have complicated recovery efforts. The situation remains dire, and Samaritan's Purse offers aid in these storm-battered areas.

With the potential for another storm to develop in the western Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico within days, Graham emphasized the need for volunteers to remain engaged for the long term.

"Eventually, attention will go elsewhere. The election will go on. Something will make the news cycle," he cautioned, but the recovery will require ongoing commitment.

Samaritan's Purse is asking anyone interested in volunteering or providing support to visit their website and take action to help communities in need.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
