Fire Fighters Assoc. President to Newsmax: Firefighters Will Defend US If Iran Attacks

Third-generation firefighter and International Association of Fire Fighters General President Ed Kelly declared Thursday on Newsmax that America's firefighters would answer the call without hesitation if the nation were under attack.

Speaking on "Wake Up America," Kelly said that even in the face of potential threats like an Iranian drone strike on U.S. soil, firefighters would rush toward danger to protect lives.

"Listen, I can tell you with 1,000% certainty, if anything happens, your firefighters are coming," he said.

"The firefighters are coming," Kelly added, emphasizing the commitment first responders have to protecting Americans and treating the wounded.

Kelly, who responded to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, said the experience reinforced how quickly firefighters, paramedics, and ordinary citizens can mobilize during a national crisis.

He recalled the devastation of the attack, which killed three people and injured hundreds, but said the resilience of those who responded left a lasting impression.

"What I remember most was the resiliency of the people — the police officers, the firefighters, the EMTs, the paramedics, the doctors that were on scene," Kelly said.

He also praised the courage of everyday citizens who stepped up to help victims when lives were at stake.

According to Kelly, that same spirit of unity and readiness remains essential as the United States confronts evolving threats from extremist groups and hostile nations.

"There are dozens and hundreds of violent extremist groups that want to do harm to the citizens of the United States," he said.

Kelly explained that while law enforcement and intelligence agencies work to stop attacks before they occur, firefighters and emergency personnel prepare to respond if prevention fails.

"If our law enforcement can't intercept them, it becomes the responsibility of the firefighters and the paramedics in this country to do what we can to change the course of their actions to save lives," he said.

Kelly said the nation's emergency response capabilities have improved significantly in the years since both the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing.

First responders study each major incident carefully, he explained, extracting lessons that shape new training, equipment, and response strategies.

"After every critical incident, we learn lessons," Kelly said.

One example came directly from Boston, where responders realized the need for better bleeding-control equipment.

"In Boston we began carrying tourniquets, which, believe it or not, we weren't carrying prior to the Boston bombing," he said.

On the day of the attack, Kelly recalled, quick-thinking citizens used belts, shoelaces, and clothing to stop bleeding and save lives.

Those real-world experiences, he said, reinforce the oath firefighters take to protect the public.

"We have an obligation to the oath that we took to protect the citizenry in this country to make sure we're properly trained, properly equipped, and properly staffed to respond to any incident that we're faced with," Kelly said.

