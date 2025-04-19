Bishop Strickland to Newsmax: US Is a Christian Country

Bishop Joseph Strickland told Newsmax on Saturday that the United States is a Christian nation, and America's politicians should recognize that.

When asked on "The Count" about his thoughts on President Donald Trump's delivering a message for Easter, Strickland responded, "it truly is" a stark contrast from the Biden administration.

"And I applaud President Trump doing this. And, hopefully, we need every leader of every nation in the world to follow him.

"I know that that's not likely to happen because there are many nations that don't embrace Jesus Christ," the bishop added. "But this nation, one nation under God, has always publicly proclaimed that we are believers in God and that we are a Christian nation. And I'm so glad to see that reinstated as it should be.

"All of our leaders need to recognize," he continued, "that they may not be believers themselves, but they need to recognize that this is a nation that believes in God, believes in his son, Jesus Christ. We welcome all, but we welcome them to a place where God is honored and loved, respected and worshiped."

