×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dusty johnson | tiktok | national security

Rep. Dusty Johnson to Newsmax: TikTok 'is a National Security Threat'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Friday, 09 September 2022 04:05 PM EDT

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Friday that TikTok "is a national security threat" that has been "gobbling" Americans' data.

Johnson said on "American Agenda" that "there has been just a massive gobbling up of this data and now they had told us years ago [that] none of this data will make its way to China, don't you worry your pretty little heads. The reality is we now know from employees of TikTok, that information has made its way over to China."

He added, "China, the Chinese Communist Party, these are not our friends. And I think it's time for America to stop sleepwalking into giving China utter control over our food supply, our medicine, rare Earth minerals and our private information. We already have parts of the military that have told their soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen that they cannot have TikTok on their phones because it is a national security threat."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Friday that TikTok "is a national security threat" that has been "gobbling" Americans' data.
dusty johnson, tiktok, national security
200
2022-05-09
Friday, 09 September 2022 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved