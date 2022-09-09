Rep. Dusty Johnson to Newsmax: TikTok 'is a National Security Threat'

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Friday that TikTok "is a national security threat" that has been "gobbling" Americans' data.

Johnson said on "American Agenda" that "there has been just a massive gobbling up of this data and now they had told us years ago [that] none of this data will make its way to China, don't you worry your pretty little heads. The reality is we now know from employees of TikTok, that information has made its way over to China."

He added, "China, the Chinese Communist Party, these are not our friends. And I think it's time for America to stop sleepwalking into giving China utter control over our food supply, our medicine, rare Earth minerals and our private information. We already have parts of the military that have told their soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen that they cannot have TikTok on their phones because it is a national security threat."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!