Duane 'Dog' Chapman to Newsmax: Sex Trafficking Is 'the Worst Crime Right Now'

Duane Chapman, known popularly as Dog, the Bounty Hunter, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he and his wife have started the DOG Foundation to help victims of sex trafficking.

"The foundation will provide housing, counseling, training [and] intervention for these survivors of sex trafficking," Chapman said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "It is everywhere, all over. That is really the worst crime right now there is, besides touching the kids."

"Girls coming out of prison right now — they have nothing," he continued. "They've lost their children, which they love, [and] they can't get a job. We're going to get them back into that. With computers now, you can take so many courses online."

Chapman said that he has put together an elite new team to hunt down sex traffickers.

"After 50 some odd years old, the FBI makes people retire," he said. "So do the marshals, so does the CIA. I got a group of men that are over 50 – some got 30 years' experience in law enforcement — and one of them told me, 'Brother Dog, if I catch another fish, I'm going to kill myself.'"

"These guys have found three bodies in three months, they are the elite of the best," Chapman continued. "We're going to hunt those guys down and put the girls back together."

The TV personality also said that "through hundreds of years," the "Biden effect" of "soft on crime" with "no deterrent" has been "shown not to work anywhere."

"That's why dangerous crimes are now surging," Chapman said. "The number one character is Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween, so it is getting evil. You cannot let these guys run amok. There has got to be a deterrent."

"I am so for educate, do not incarcerate," he added. "But when you do something bad to a person, you hurt another human being — physically, mentally, whatever — you belong in a cage until you're taught not to do that."

