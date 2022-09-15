Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: White House Responsible For Rise in Human Trafficking

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration is "responsible for the largest human smuggling and sex trafficking operation" in history.

During an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Fallon tore into the White House's complacency in the migrant crisis, instead choosing to condemn red states for transporting illegal immigrants into Northern cities.

"If the far left didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all," Fallon stated. "Let's look at a tale of the tape: 234,000 illegal border crossings in April, which was 1258% worse than the last April [former] President [Donald] Trump was in office."

"Almost 240,000 in May, which was 930% worse than the last May President Trump was in office. From April to August of this year, when you consider the known crossings and known got-aways, we're looking at probably 1.5 million illegal border crossings," he added.

Fallon emphasized that the skyrocketing numbers not only mean that there are more people in the country but also more human trafficking, illicit narcotics like fentanyl, and general crime.

"The drug cartels are making wild profits, up to $30 billion a year, just on the narcotics. But now they're making about $12 billion or more on human smuggling," the Texas congressman said. "We've lost 107,000 Americans to opioid overdoses just last year alone."

"It's a de facto open border," Fallon continued. "[President] Joe Biden has been in office over 600 days - he's never visited the border. [Vice President] Kamala Harris is a joke who came once. She's pathetic. They are propagating this."

Fallon also called out several "call to arms" comments made by prominent Democratic politicians, notably Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

"It's very dangerous rhetoric. ... when that U.S. senator said a literally – she called for a literal call to arms. Not figurative. She was very clear in what she was saying," Fallon said of Hirono's controversial statement.

