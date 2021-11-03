Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: GOP Wins 'Wake-Up Call' to 'Tone-Deaf' Liberals

The Republican election wins show voters are rejecting "big government, socialist ideas, spending, and control of people's lives," Rep. Drew Ferguson said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"This was a real wake-up call to a bunch of tone-deaf, far-left liberal socialists that are not in touch with America," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It was about parents taking back control of the schools. It was about people pushing back agains the government invading their lives."

Meanwhile, the election showed that Georgia's new election laws, which came under fire earlier this year, made it "harder to cheat and easier to vote" this week, said Ferguson, and on a national level, the election showed that there were other vital races besides the one in Virginia, where GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

"The Democrats are going to be on defense now for the rest of this term, and they continue to push these crazy ideas in this ridiculous reconciliation bill that America doesn't want," said Ferguson. "Look at New Jersey. The fact that we are even close in that race is a huge story onto its own. The Senate president there in New Jersey is about to lose to a truck driver who spent less than $200 on his campaign."

All this points to a wave election coming in 2022, and that Democrats "better wake up and listen to what America wants," said Ferguson.

The congressman also spoke out about the continued impass among Democrats over the infrastructure and spending bills, and pointed out that Republicans just wanted a "good, solid, clean infrastructure bill" that wouldn't be tied down to the larlger spending bill.

"They continue to tie these two things together," said Ferguson. "It's not what's right for America, so we don't know what they're going to do."

But with the election results, that could mean the Democrats will step back and reevaluate where they are in the legislative process on the bills, he said.

