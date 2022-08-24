Dr. Atlas to Newsmax: Fauci Leaves Legacy of 'Failure'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is accusing his political enemies of character assassination, but Dr. Scott Atlas, a White House coronavirus task force adviser under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax on Wednesday it's important to remember that Fauci has a "very important legacy" — of failure.

"The legacy of Dr. Fauci is he presided over the biggest failure of public health history over two administrations, first with his underling Deborah Birx under the Trump administration, and then that continued as he was the chief adviser to the president when President [Joe] Biden took over," Atlas said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Atlas said the "line of frequency of death from COVID was a straight line for the entire two administrations" because Fauci, who is retiring from his job heading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December, "got what he wanted."

Fauci recommended lockdowns, mandates, masks, restrictions on movement, and more, and all were implemented across the nation and the world, and "his policies failed," said Atlas.

"They failed because they failed to stop the spread of the infection, and they failed to protect the people known to die, the elderly and those who were immunocompromised," Atlas said. "That's not deniable.

"But then the second point about his recommendations and Birx's that were implemented was that they destroyed people … those policies killed people because they stopped people from getting their care for cancer, stroke, and heart attack. They injected fear into the population and it is there now as part of his legacy."

The school closing policies also caused "sinful, long-lasting damage to our children," particularly when it came to children of low-income families, Atlas added.

He said if there was anything he could have done differently as the COVID-19 task force adviser, Atlas said he wishes he "could have convinced people to do the right policies."

"The real legacy of Fauci is that we know we can never let a bureaucrat be empowered to run our policies like this," said Atlas."We must go back to medical ethics. The ethics of public health were grossly violated here."

All people's health, not just the virus, should have been the focus, Atlas said, but "we didn't protect the most vulnerable of society, the children, older people, people with disabilities, the poor. These are basic ethics. These ethics were dropped."

Moving forward, "we need to look at this and stop having bureaucrats who are posing as experts run policy," Atlas said.

Atlas, the author of the book "A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight At The Trump White House To Stop Covid From Destroying America," spoke out about the Biden administration's plans for a booster shot campaign after Labor Day and about the request from Pfizer and Moderna for emergency use authorization for vaccines that target variants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

"I don't understand how there could be an emergency use authorization for a drug when there is not a public health emergency," said Atlas. "The problem with giving emergency use authorizations for things when there's not an emergency is [it] short circuits the normal safety and advocacy process."

However, the standard methods for managing a pandemic "have never been used" in the past 2½ years, Atlas said.

"This is, target protection to the people of a high risk of severe disease or death and not destroy everybody else," he said. "This is Groundhog Day."

