Anthony Fauci to Retire by End of Biden's Term

Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden's term, he told Politico in an interview published Monday.

Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Republicans in Congress are threatening to investigate Fauci and 10 other virologists on their stance on the origins of COVID-19 if the GOP regains control in the upcoming midterm elections.

