Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: White House Always 'Day Late' in COVID Fight

The Biden administration has "always been a day late and a dollar short" when it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including with getting home testing kits out to the public before the current omicron variant surge, Sen. Roger Marshall said on Newsmax Monday.

"Going back to even to the vaccine boosters for seniors this summer, they got the boosters after the delta wave penetrated across the country," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Now, here is the same story with their testing. It's going to get here after delta is pretty well over with."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, through Operation Warp Speed, left the current administration several tools for battling COVID-19, Marshall maintained, including vaccines, therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies, and testing.

"This White House didn't buy enough of them," said Marshall. "Why hasn't this White House invested in a 'warp speed' for therapeutics?"

Marshall also discussed last week's Supreme Court proceedings, held to determine if there should be a stay on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

He said that after reviewing the statements he believes the majority of the justices believe the mandates are unconstitutional and an "overreach" by federal government officials who are trying to control Americans through a one-size-fits-all solution on COVID-19.

"We've proven that vaccine mandates don't work," said Marshall. "We have, what, 30,000 healthcare workers have resigned in New York state, and now they have a shortage of healthcare workers. We're seeing that all across the nation."

He said he does encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccines and for senior citizens to speak with their doctors about getting a booster shot, but said Monday the "mandate is not going to work."

The senator further discussed the call from Senate Democrats to stop the filibuster to pass voting reform legislation, and said the stance being held by people like Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is "absolute hypocrisy."

"In 2017, 28 Democrats, senators, supported the filibuster, including Sen. Schumer," said Marshall. "What this is really about is packing the Supreme Court. This White House and the Democrats want to pass unconstitutional legislation. To keep it and keep them in power, they'll need a Supreme Court that will support unconstitutional laws as well. That's really at the root of this."

The filibuster, he added, "creates bipartisanship [and] the atmosphere of forcing Republicans and Democrats to work together for long-term solutions."

The voting legislation is a "solution in search of a problem," he continued. "Republicans are in favor of making it easier to vote but harder to cheat. This legislation accomplishes none of that."

