Dr. Drew Pinsky to Newsmax: Trump Didn't Have MRI; Press Got it Wrong

Dr. Drew Pinsky, the chief patient officer at the Wellness Company, told Newsmax on Thursday the press continues to get it wrong when it comes to reporting on President Donald Trump's health.

"I only wish I could have his health at 80," Pinsky told "Finnerty."

"It's extraordinary. I pray to God I am granted that kind of health at that age."

Pinsky was responding to The Wall Street Journal report that extensively interviewed Trump about his health and confirmed previous Newsmax reporting that Trump had a CT scan during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, not an MRI.

Trump had misspoken and publicly described the test as an MRI, prompting speculation and commentary about his health, including media claims he might have suffered a stroke.

However, a Newsmax report at the time clarified that the president's imaging procedure was actually a CT scan, not the more extensive MRI test.

In its coverage, Newsmax reported that Trump "did not receive an MRI, as had been widely reported, but instead underwent a CT scan as part of a routine diagnostic evaluation," citing individuals familiar with the matter.

"It wasn't an MRI," Trump told the Journal. "It was less than that. It was a scan."

But Pinsky said the Journal's depiction of his CT scan was "ignorant," saying the use of the CT scan machine was for a heart calcium test.

"A level of ignorance is displayed here that is so typical of the press," Pinsky said.

"It's full of nuance and ignorance. It's disgusting."

Pinsky said Trump had a coronary calcium score, which is done with a CT scanner.

"It's a way of determining whether there's calcium in the arteries of the coronaries, the arteries of the heart," Pinsky said.

"And if there is, guess what? They treat them with rosuvastatin and aspirin."

Pinsky said he believes Trump has a calcium score of 2 to 400, and it explains why he is taking more aspirin than normal.

"Trump taking aspirin is nothing. It reduces the risk of stroke and reduces heart disease," Pinsky said.

"If you have a calcium score above a certain level, aspirin is a good idea."

Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, confirmed in a written statement to The Wall Street Journal the president received a CT scan.

Barbabella said Trump's medical team initially discussed performing either an MRI or a CT scan but ultimately opted for the CT scan.

"As part of President Donald Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health," Barbabella said.

"The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function."

Barbabella has repeatedly said the president remains in excellent physical and mental health.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com