Dov Hikind to Newsmax: Harris Talks About Antisemitism, No Action

Despite rising incidents of antisemitism across the U.S., former New York State Rep. Dov Hikind says the Biden-Harris administration's response has been all talk and no action to the antisemitic crisis.

Citing a recent Anti-Defamation League (ADL) report, Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, during his appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Monday, highlighted a staggering 10,000 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. during the past year — a figure he argued surpasses the level of hostility seen in Nazi Germany during the early 1930s.

"Here in our great country, assaults and fear pervade the Jewish community. Ten thousand incidents. My God, how is that possible?" Hikind said, expressing disbelief at the statistic.

Hikind was especially critical of the Biden-Harris administration's rhetoric, stating that tangible action is missing while they have been vocal about the issue.

"They do such a good job talking, but in terms of action, in terms of consequence, in terms of something happening… zero," he said.

Hikind urged for a more assertive stance, suggesting that the situation could worsen without leadership changes come November.

"Unless we change things in November, we are in for horrible times in America," he warned, arguing that this issue transcends politics; it concerns the nation's future.

"There are no consequences [in the U.S.] for acts of hate against the Jewish people," he stated, emphasizing the Biden-Harris weak response to such incidents.

Hikind's remarks come amid a backdrop of escalating global tensions. During the weekend, 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in London, with similar protests occurring in major cities like Paris, Rome, and Barcelona. Hikind argued that many of these demonstrations, although labeled as pro-Palestinian, are anti-Israel.

These protests coincided with Israel's solemn commemoration of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, marking one year since the assault that left more than 1,200 people dead and saw more than 200 taken hostage. Israeli citizens gathered at memorial sites across the country to honor the victims as the global discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensified, CNN reported.

Hikind concluded his remarks by emphasizing the threat posed not only to Israel but to America itself, citing the demonstrators in cities worldwide who, in his view, harbor a more profound resentment toward the U.S. than toward Israel.

"These demonstrators hate America more than they hate Israel, period," he said.

