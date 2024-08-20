Emhoff Tells Dem Convention Wife Harris Is Joyful Warrior

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday to boast that his wife Kamala Harris, the vice president and presidential nominee, as a "joyful warrior" who will do "for her country what she has always done for the people that she loves."

"She's always been there for our children, and I know she'll always be there for yours, too," Emhoff said in his speech, a portion of which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "Kamala is a joyful warrior that's doing for her country what she has always done for the people that she loves. Her passion will benefit all of us when she's our president."

Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, and Harris were married in 2014, and he praised the way she embraced his children – son Cole and daughter Ella – from a previous marriage.

"Here's the thing about joyful warriors," he said. "They're still warriors. And Kamala is as tough as it comes. Just ask the criminals, the global gangsters, and the witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She never runs from a fight, and she knows the best way to deal with a coward is to take him head-on. Because we all know cowards are weak, and Kamala Harris can smell weakness. She doesn't tolerate any BS."

