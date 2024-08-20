WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike johnson | kamala harris | ice | missing | migrants | children

Speaker Johnson Faults Harris Over 32K Missing Migrant Kids

By    |   Tuesday, 20 August 2024 09:52 PM EDT

Seizing on a Biden administration report issued Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lost track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children, House Republicans tore into border czar Kamala Harris over the "humanitarian catastrophe" and said she "cannot be trusted to fix it."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other GOP leaders quickly responded to Tuesday's report by the internal watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security that said in the past five years, more than 32,000 unaccompanied migrant children failed to report for their immigration court hearing and that ICE was "not able to account" for their whereabouts.

"The southern border is a national security disaster and a humanitarian catastrophe, and Kamala Harris cannot be trusted to fix it," Johnson said on a press call, The Hill reported. "It is on her watch that all this has happened."

Johnson, joined on the call by House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, placed blame at the door of Harris, the Democrat nominee for president and border czar in President Joe Biden's administration.

Republicans were not thrilled with speeches made by Democrats about the border, including Biden, on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In his keynote speech that bled into Tuesday morning, Biden dared to go on the offensive about border policy, one that has seen more than 10 million illegals enter the country on his watch.

"Their speeches are full of fantasy and not facts," Johnson said, according to The Hill. "This is the largest gaslighting operation in the history of American politics."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Seizing on a Biden administration report issued that ICE lost track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children, House Republicans tore into border czar Kamala Harris over the "humanitarian catastrophe" and said she "cannot be trusted to fix it."
mike johnson, kamala harris, ice, missing, migrants, children
267
2024-52-20
Tuesday, 20 August 2024 09:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved