Sec. Collins to Newsmax: Veterans Are Normal Folks Doing Great Things

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins told Newsmax on Tuesday that Veterans Day honors "normal folks who come from normal backgrounds to do extraordinary things."

He added that the government shutdown was no way to show thanks, as it has hindered services for those who served.

Collins appeared on "American Agenda," reflecting on the meaning of Veterans Day and the enduring spirit of those who have served.

He called the day an opportunity to recognize everyday Americans who step forward to defend their country, often at great personal cost.

"Well, it's a great day to honor those who have raised their right hand and said, I'm willing to go and serve in our military. I'm willing to go protect our country. I'm willing to leave my family, my home, and to do something that is beyond myself, to give to others," Collins said.

"And I think that's the great joy of Veterans Day, is to take that normal, I call them normal.

"Normal folks who come from normal backgrounds to do extraordinary things and to be the heroes of this country. That's what Veterans Day means."

Veterans Day traces its origins to the end of World War I. Initially known as Armistice Day, it was created in 1919 to mark the armistice that ended the war. It became a federal holiday in 1938.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day, expanding its scope to honor all U.S. veterans who served in peace and war.

As Americans observed this year's holiday, Collins also addressed the ongoing government shutdown and its effect on veterans. "I'm glad that hopefully we're coming to an end of the chaos and circus that has been the hill in this shutdown," he said, criticizing Democrats in the Senate for prolonging the standoff.

He said the shutdown has prevented some veterans from receiving critical transition resources.

"The things that they have earned are not being able to be provided because the Democrats had decided to shut the government down in the Senate," Collins said. "And it's just sad that we've went on this long."

Collins said the Department of Veterans Affairs has kept its hospitals and clinics open, but acknowledged delays in certain benefit programs and outreach efforts.

"It did slow us down in some of those areas of veterans benefits and just making our connection with the veterans who need sometimes just an extra, you know, maybe somebody to talk to when they're going through this new transition period," he said. "So for me, I'm ready to see this over with.

"I'm ready to get back to just taking care of our veterans all the time."

Collins added, "I'm humbled and proud to serve them. I think I have the best job in the Cabinet getting take care of our best people.

"That's our veterans who serve the United States."

