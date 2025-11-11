Ret. Air Force Col. to Newsmax: Hoping Veterans Day Unites US

For retired Air Force Col. Terry Virts, Veterans Day isn't just a holiday. He told Newsmax it's a moment to pause, remember, and honor the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for freedom.

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "National Report," the former NASA astronaut and F-16 pilot reflected on what the day means to him, recalling years of visiting American military cemeteries across Europe during his time stationed overseas.

"Veterans Day, to me, always meant a time to remember what our fallen soldiers had done," Virts said. "I was based in Europe, flying F-16s. And traveling around Europe, I would always stop by the American military cemeteries there in Luxembourg, Belgium, France — the one in Normandy is especially poignant."

Virts said those visits left a lasting impression as he walked among the graves of young Americans who gave their lives in World War II.

"It was always so sad to think about all of these millions of 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds, Americans who went to Europe," he said. "They were leaving the farm, they had been mechanics, and they went over to Europe to fight and die for freedom, to fight against fascism and tyranny.

"And that really makes me proud to be an American."

The retired colonel reflected on the tremendous human cost of war — and what the world lost along with those who never came home.

"How many CEOs were killed on the beaches at Normandy? How many doctors, and how many medical advances did we lose out on?" he asked. "So I appreciate their sacrifice.

"I think about what the world lost from these great young men and women who have given their all."

Virts also shared a message of unity, saying Veterans Day should serve as a reminder that Americans have far more in common than what divides them.

"When I was in the Air Force or when I was at NASA, I didn't ask the engineers working on my spaceship, or the crew chief getting my F-16 ready, if they were Republican or Democrat," Virts said. "I didn't even know.

"I didn't care."

"In these days, there's so much that divides us," he added. "But I think honoring veterans on Veterans Day is a way to remind us that, Hey, man, we're Americans. Democrats aren't the enemy, Republicans aren't the enemy — al-Qaida is, or Russia and China. Those are the enemies.

"We're Americans. We're together."

Virts said he hopes this year's Veterans Day can help bridge some of the political division gripping the nation.

"I hope Veterans Day this year can bring us back together just a little bit," he said.

