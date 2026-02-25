Sec. Burgum to Newsmax: Trump Had a 'Miracle First Year'

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum praised President Donald Trump's first year in office as a "miracle" during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," pointing to rising wages, easing inflation, and sweeping policy changes as signs of what he called an "incredible age of abundance."

"What a speech last night," Burgum said, describing Trump's recent address as "patriotic," "forward looking," and one that "celebrated the 250 amazing years of this country" while laying "the foundation for an incredible age of abundance that we're heading into right now."

Burgum said the administration inherited "a mess" and that "everybody in the cabinet knows that."

He added, "Everybody has been working their tail off under the leadership of this great president, to turn around the ship in every one of these departments, 180 degrees.

"That was a huge lift to get that done in the first year," he continued.

Burgum argued the results are already evident.

"Wages are up, income is up, mortgage rates are down, inflation is down, red tape is way down," Burgum said.

"We are set up for such an economic boom ahead of us, but what a miracle first year President Trump had.

"The plan is showing signs of progress."

Highlighting wage growth outpacing inflation, Burgum noted, "Your wages are going up faster than inflation.

"We haven't seen that number in a while. We certainly didn't see it under [former President] Joe Biden."

On housing affordability, Burgum said lowering interest rates and cutting regulations are key.

"Every time interest rates come down a point, you have millions of more people that can afford to buy a house," he said.

Burgum also pointed to Trump-backed legislation aimed at boosting take-home pay.

He cited proposals including the "SAVE America Act" and tax relief measures such as "no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security."

"I met a woman last night that runs a salon in North Dakota," Burgum said, noting that workers at the business collectively earned $155,000 in tips last year.

"They're paying no taxes on that this year.

"When the stuff he's already passed into law kicks in … this place is really going to get humming."

Burgum concluded that Trump "is on track working on everything that the average American, the working families of America care about," calling the administration's early progress "really, really cool to watch."

