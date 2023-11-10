IDF's Spielman to Newsmax: Israel Attacked From All Sides

Israel is being bombarded on all fronts since its military responded to Hamas' terror attack on Oct. 7 and Iran is the one pulling the strings, Maj. Doron Spielman, a spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Friday.

"We are being attacked on all of our borders," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" guest host Bianca de la Garza. "That's the reality of what's happening in Israel today. To the north, we have Hezbollah. To the south, we've had missiles that have been fired from Yemen.

"Most recently, another killer drone strike from Syria; rockets from Lebanon, Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria. All of Israel right now really is under attack."

Saturday is Hezbollah's Martyr Day, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to make a speech. Nasrallah last spoke on Nov. 4, issuing warnings to Israel and its allies, including the U.S.

"He'll say something like we're throwing the region into turmoil," Spielman said. "But the reality is everybody knows what's happening here. Iran is pulling the strings on every single one of those fronts that are challenging Israel."

Spielman said the IDF's ground operation has penetrated central Gaza, including the Shifa Hospital, which Hamas reportedly has used as cover for its underground base of operations.

Shifa Hospital was the site of what Hamas said was an Israeli airstrike that killed 500 people. But it turned out a rocket fired from within Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists at Israel fell short and struck a parking lot outside the hospital, not the hospital itself.

"We are engaging the Hamas terrorists directly inside central Gaza, which we are calling Hamas' military quarter," he said. "It's really their kind of evil Pentagon [for] all their terrorist activity. This is where you have your planning and control centers.

"We found tunnels that lead down underneath the ground to factories for producing the antitank missiles that have been fired. Rockets that have been fired at Israel. ... You kind of see the evil archive from where they launched the attack on Oct. 7 that left so many Israelis dead."

Spielman said the number of terrorists killed has climbed to 50 and that IDF troops are engaging them "face-to-face and door-to-door."

"There are all these reports about the Shifa Hospital," he said. "This is that area of the Shifa Hospital. You know, we say hospital. For Hamas, it's not a hospital. It's just something you put over your terror network to protect you and put civilians in the way, and it's all directly in the same area. It's that very kind of jam-packed area of terror activity."

