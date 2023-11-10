×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doron spielman | iran | hamas | idf | troops | israel | terror attack

IDF's Spielman to Newsmax: Israel Attacked From All Sides

By    |   Friday, 10 November 2023 08:55 PM EST

Israel is being bombarded on all fronts since its military responded to Hamas' terror attack on Oct. 7 and Iran is the one pulling the strings, Maj. Doron Spielman, a spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Friday.

"We are being attacked on all of our borders," Spielman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" guest host Bianca de la Garza. "That's the reality of what's happening in Israel today. To the north, we have Hezbollah. To the south, we've had missiles that have been fired from Yemen.

"Most recently, another killer drone strike from Syria; rockets from Lebanon, Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria. All of Israel right now really is under attack."

Saturday is Hezbollah's Martyr Day, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to make a speech. Nasrallah last spoke on Nov. 4, issuing warnings to Israel and its allies, including the U.S.

"He'll say something like we're throwing the region into turmoil," Spielman said. "But the reality is everybody knows what's happening here. Iran is pulling the strings on every single one of those fronts that are challenging Israel."

Spielman said the IDF's ground operation has penetrated central Gaza, including the Shifa Hospital, which Hamas reportedly has used as cover for its underground base of operations.

Shifa Hospital was the site of what Hamas said was an Israeli airstrike that killed 500 people. But it turned out a rocket fired from within Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists at Israel fell short and struck a parking lot outside the hospital, not the hospital itself.

"We are engaging the Hamas terrorists directly inside central Gaza, which we are calling Hamas' military quarter," he said. "It's really their kind of evil Pentagon [for] all their terrorist activity. This is where you have your planning and control centers.

"We found tunnels that lead down underneath the ground to factories for producing the antitank missiles that have been fired. Rockets that have been fired at Israel. ... You kind of see the evil archive from where they launched the attack on Oct. 7 that left so many Israelis dead."

Spielman said the number of terrorists killed has climbed to 50 and that IDF troops are engaging them "face-to-face and door-to-door."

"There are all these reports about the Shifa Hospital," he said. "This is that area of the Shifa Hospital. You know, we say hospital. For Hamas, it's not a hospital. It's just something you put over your terror network to protect you and put civilians in the way, and it's all directly in the same area. It's that very kind of jam-packed area of terror activity."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Israel is being bombarded on all fronts since its military responded to Hamas' terror attack on Oct. 7 and Iran is the one pulling the strings, Maj. Doron Spielman, a spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Friday.
doron spielman, iran, hamas, idf, troops, israel, terror attack, hezbollah, gaza
489
2023-55-10
Friday, 10 November 2023 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved