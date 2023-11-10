Israel Demands Action Against Oct. 7 Photojournalists

The day after an exposé by Honest Reporting suggested that freelance journalists employed by Reuters, AP, the New York Times, and CNN accompanied Hamas terrorists on their murderous assault into Israeli territory, the public outcry in Israel continued.

After several politicians condemned the conduct of the journalists and their employers, on Thursday the family members of some of the hostages raised their voices, as well.

They especially decried the fact that as some of their family members were taken hostage, the journalists stood by and took photos instead of helping them.

“A person cannot stand by when an 85-year-old woman is kidnapped in the name of journalistic freedom,” said Adva Adar, whose grandmother, Yaffa, was filmed by journalists working for AP when she was abducted.

“To stand by and take pictures is to take part in a terrorist activity for all intents and purposes. It doesn’t matter if they knew before or not, to stand by and watch is to be a terrorist, no less,” she told Ynet News.

“I’m sorry this happened ‘in the name of journalism,’” said Ricarda Louk, mother of Israeli-German Shani Louk.

Pictures taken of Shani’s dead body being paraded throughout Gaza on a Hamas vehicle went around the world.

“It’s sad to hear that maybe people knew in advance and supported the attack on Israel through journalism,” she added.

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, concurred: “Such a horrific photograph serves Hamas propaganda and humiliates the victims of the massacre. This is a loss of all media ethics.”

Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi contacted CNN, Reuters, The New York Times, and the AP on Thursday to demand a “swift and thorough response.”

“It is now a time for individuals, journalists, institutions, unions, and organizations around the world to make a clear choice. We must decide whether we stand on the side of life and good or on the side of depraved terrorism, inhumanity, and evil,” he stressed.

Lior Haiat, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also sent a protest letter to the Foreign Press Association, together with the Government Press Office head.

“Participating in war crimes and crimes against humanity constitutes a breach of every ethical and professional standard of journalism, and must be met with a swift and clear condemnation.”

One step further went Knesset member Danny Danon (Likud). Commenting on pictures of a journalist employed by Reuters, Hassan Eslaiah, who was seen driving on a motorcycle on Oct. 7 while appearing to hold a hand grenade, Danon accused the journalists of taking “an active part in the massacre.”

“While Hamas savages murdered, raped, tortured, and brutally abused our people, the vile photographers did not stop, turn away or leave the scene. Instead, they filmed and participated in the crimes.”

“We will hunt them down together with the terrorists,” Danon announced.

