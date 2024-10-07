Mother of Killed Hostage to Newsmax: Much More Than Murder

Doris Liber, whose son was abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed by Hamas militants in captivity, remembered him on Monday as “a musician” who “loved the land.”

During an appearance on Newsmax’s “National Report,” Liber cast doubt on the idea of a two-state solution as a panacea for the Middle East’s problems, asking how would the United States feel if ISIS moved in as a neighbor.

“I think that majority of people are not aware that Israel does actually live side by side with Muslims, Christians … Bedouin, and we have good lives,” Liber said. “It is a place to thrive and we want that for anybody and everybody that lives in our country. But, in my ears, hearing a two-state solution it doesn't pass in my side because … they're a terrorist group.

"If ISIS, Daesh, will want to have a country right next to your border, how would you feel? You know, they actually attacked when we had cease-fire. So, how am I supposed to trust anybody?"

“It doesn't matter race or religion — there's no rules there,” she continued, “and what happened there, it's much more than murder. … Every human rights were just gone. And they were parading, they were celebrating it.

"In my eyes, it's worse than the Holocaust, really. So, I cannot see it happening. I do see Israel diplomatically and willing to come to any agreements. But the other side has to be sincere and we know that — it's not a secret — they don't want us there. So, it's not a question for me, but that's me.”

When asked about her son, Guy Illouz, and who he was, Liber said, without hesitation, that he was unequivocally “a musician.”

“He had this crazy beat in him since he was a baby, and he started playing the guitar,” she said. “He took my guitar at the age of 7 and started to play. Second grade he had already written a song and just played in the classroom with the self-confidence of a rock star. It was part of him. His guitar was with him everywhere he went.”

Liber said that her son worked as a sound technician and she was happy he wasn’t working on Oct. 7, 2023, and had decided to go to the Nova music festival, because it was a holiday for the Jewish people.

“That's major work time for him and I was actually so happy that he decided not to take a job because he wanted to go with all his friends,” she said. “He came to dinner. It was holiday, and he was starting with his calls to his friends, and I was so happy for him because he said, ‘Yeah, the whole gang are coming. At least five cars filled, packed cars’ and I was so happy for him. Go have fun.”

