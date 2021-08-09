Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'Rules Are Not for the Elite' Dems

Democrats descending on Martha's Vineyard – including some climate change activists like Climate Czar John Kerry and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. flying in on private jets – for former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday are flaunting hypocrisy and laughing at everyday Americans, according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax.

"The rules are not for the elite; they're proving it more and more everyday," Trump Jr. told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"They laugh at you when you actually push back on it."

"They're laughing at you," Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, added to host Rob Schmitt. "They're making these rules, and they refuse to abide by any of them."

"It's as though they think we're not capable of watching their own actions.

Don Jr. rebuked the left's "huge level of disdain" for everyday Americans, adding the Democrat privilege extends to embattled New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

"Nothing happens with Andrew Cuomo," Trump Jr. lamented. "There's no consequence if you're a Democrat. Nothing happens. I think between Michael Avenatti and Andrew Cuomo, it's pretty clear to me that if you're one of CNN's favorite next-president type characters, you're actually more likely end up in prison than the Oval Office."

Avenatti is imprisoned for extorting Nike, while Cuomo is under criminal investigation for alleged grabbing the breast of Brittany Commisso, former "executive assistant #1" as depicted in New York Attorney General Letitia James' report on the allegations from 11 women against Cuomo.

"The people in the Democrat Party aren't going to go after him," Trump Jr. said. "They'll do just enough damage for their political ambitions of the people who want to don't follow him.

"That's what's going to happen, and it's a shame because you know this is a big issue, obviously, but the bigger issue that nothing's going to happen on him is the nursing home deaths.

"I hope that I'm wrong, but I've been watching closely for the last few years and I think I figured out how they play this game, and it's very different than the rules that would be subject to you or I."

