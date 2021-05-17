Rep. Donalds to Newsmax TV: Thank You, Lt. Col. Lohmeier, for Walking the Walk

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' on Monday, ''I want to personally thank the lieutenant colonel [Matthew Lohmeier] for stepping forward and having not just the courage in his work as a member of our armed forces, but his walk as an American citizen to tell the truth about what's happening behind closed doors with our military personnel.''

The lieutenant colonel is a whistleblower and ''we have to protect these whistleblowers,'' Donalds said, appearing on Newsmax TV. ''We absolutely should. I find it very interesting that the left always wants to protect whistleblowers. They always want them to go forward when they talk about Republican politicians, but when it goes with something as frankly as disastrous to a military unit — as critical race theory — where you're pitting literally one race of servicemen against another behind this radical notion of the oppressed and oppressors,'' they are silent.

Lohmeier, commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, is also a former instructor and fighter pilot who transferred into the Space Force, and tasked with detecting ballistic missile launches.

He was recently fired for comments made during a podcast promoting his new book, ''Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military,'' which claims Marxist ideologies are becoming prevalent in the United States military.

''This is outrageous and whether it's anybody in the military or even teachers and administrators in our schools across America, it is time for Americans to come forward and speak the truth about this radical agenda that is moving through too many schools and too many ranks of our military'' and too many departments in the government that apply critical race theory, Donalds said.

''Americans need to come forward and tell the truth about this. We cannot have this kind of divisive ideology run rampant through the institutions of our country,'' he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says teaching ''future leaders of the country on systemic racism is not indoctrination. That's actually responsible,'' reported The Epoch Times.

Donalds disagreed and suggested every level of government needs to take steps to stop the implantation of this ideology into American society.

''I think this is all levels of government, whether you're [an] elected official on the local level, in your city council, county commission in state government, or here at the federal level, everybody needs to engage in this because, let's be very clear about what's happening here. You have people with different power levels in our government who think it is OK to go down this line with this type of theoretical social science,'' he implored.

''What I object to,'' he continued, ''and many Republicans object to, is to take the history of our country and then weaponize it and radicalize it to mean that, in today's America, that we are systemically racist. ... There are people who still seek to oppress and subject Black Americans in our country that is simply not true. And if your entire mission is to push that through the entire body politic, you are actually being destructive of our country.''

''What we need to be doing right now is come together,'' he said. ''What we need to do is have the unity that President [Joe] Biden talked about when he was inaugurated, but we haven't seen much of since.''

