Biden Is Waging a War on American Values

In less than four months the Biden administration has taken an ugly turn, suggesting that conservatism and American values are un-American and should be rooted out.

You expect conservative and liberal politicians to bicker over which approach government should take to address issues. But this is something altogether different and even sinister. It suggests conservative values should be illegal.

We got the first inkling that something was off-kilter when the chief postal inspector admitted to lawmakers during the closing week of April that the U.S. Postal Service was actively spying on American citizens.

During an appearance before the House Oversight Committee, Inspector Gary Barksdale confirmed that the Postal Service was poring through Americans' social media posts in an effort called Internet Covert Operations Program, or iCOP.

And you thought the Postal Service only wanted to misdirect your mail, right? No, it also wants to destroy your life.

Barksdale declined to reveal any details beyond the fact that they were snooping. However, a bulletin the agency released earlier gave an indication of what they were looking for.

It focused on a March 20 demonstration called the World Wide Rally for Freedom and Democracy that protested draconian COVID lockdowns.

"Locations and times have been identified for these protests, which are being distributed online across multiple social media platforms, to include right-wing leaning Parler and Telegram accounts," the bulletin said. "No intelligence is available to suggest the legitimacy of these threats."

There was no mention of left-wing activity from Marxist groups like Antifa or Black Lives Matter (BLM). Barksdale confirmed that the surveillance on Americans will continue, but the agency would not be releasing any more bulletins.

Last week Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told senators that "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists" posed the greatest domestic threat facing the United States.

"Specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race," Garland told the Senate Appropriations Committee. Again, Antifa and BLM weren't mentioned, despite the fact that reports of the damage and destruction they inflict have become routine.

On the other hand, when did you last hear of a KKK rally? Or for that matter a report that a group of Proud Boys looted, destroyed and set fire to a business?

And the hunt for "right-wing extremists" has expanded to the armed forces. A U.S. Space Force unit commander was fired Friday over comments decrying Marxism creeping into the U.S. military.

Lt Col. Matthew Lohmeier, former commander of 11th Space Warning Squadron, recently wrote a book titled, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military."

He was relieved of his command for expressing concern during a book promotion interview. He feared that the diversity and inclusion agenda was replacing the traditional merit-based system throughout the federal government.

When asked about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Lohmeier said, "I don't demonize the man, but I want to make it clear to both him and every service member this [diversity and inclusion] agenda, it will divide us, it will not unify us."

And this month we saw the "diversity and inclusion" invade the recruiting ads for both the CIA and the U.S. Army.

In early May an ad featured a female CIA employee who described herself as "a woman of color," "a cisgender millennial," who has "been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder" and declared "I am intersectional."

Not quite James Bond material.

Ten days later the U.S. Army released an animated ad featuring a girl who grew up in a normal household raised by two lesbian moms who she demonstrated alongside with on LGBT issues.

The war on American values has also invaded the West Wing.

On May 10 Biden announced that he would fly flags at half-mast Saturday to honor police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Five days later he changed his mind, prompting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas to comment, "This is bizarre."

In 1964, long before he became president, Ronald Reagan delivered his famous "A Time for Choosing" address.

"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

This is not the America of our childhood. This is not the America our fathers left us. This is an obscenity.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.