×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | trump organization | letitia james | new york | civil fraud | case | alan dershowitz

Dershowitz: N.Y. AG James Out to Get Trump as Promised

By    |   Thursday, 05 October 2023 12:54 PM EDT

New York Attorney General Letitia James won't be reelected if she doesn't "get Trump" as promised, says Harvard emeritus law professor Alan Dershowitz.

"She ran on the promise to get Trump. The title of my newest book is 'Get Trump.' That's based on her campaign pledge," he told Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday.

"She promised to get Trump, and if she doesn't get Trump, she won't be reelected, so I wouldn't have used the words that Trump used, but he's absolutely correct."

Trump on the third day of trial Wednesday in the case against his real estate empire disparaged James outside the courtroom as an "animal."

"They made up a fake case. They're fraudulent people. The judge already knows what he's gonna do," Trump charged. "He's a Democrat judge out of the clubhouses. He's controlled, and it's a shame."

James sued Trump and the Trump Organization in September for fraud, accusing the former president and his allies of inflating the value of their real estate assets.

Dershowitz said the case had no merit.

"Nobody goes after somebody who may have inflated the value of their buildings when in fact no harm was caused, and anybody who knows Trump knows the reason. If he didn't [inflate] the value of the buildings, they had nothing to do with loans, they had to do with he wanted to be the richest guy around.

"If he did exaggerate, he wanted to exaggerate his wealth not to defraud anybody, but just to show off. That's Donald Trump. And so, because this law doesn't require an intent to defraud anybody, they use this law, but you know you don't use the law of New York to protect big banks when they can protect themselves."

No doubt "this is a political prosecution by a politicized attorney general, the DA of Manhattan," he added.

"It is destroying our legal system. It is weaponizing our legal system for ideological and partisan purposes and whether you're a Democrat like me or a Republican, you should be appalled at this because today it's Trump, tomorrow it's you."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
New York Attorney General Letitia James won't be reelected if she doesn't "get Trump" as promised, says Harvard emeritus law professor Alan Dershowitz.
donald trump, trump organization, letitia james, new york, civil fraud, case, alan dershowitz
391
2023-54-05
Thursday, 05 October 2023 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved