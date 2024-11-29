Wilkie to Newsmax: Real Threat to Trump, Foreign and Domestic

President-elect Donald Trump faces real threats and the left has something to do with it, former undersecretary of defense Robert Wilkie said.

"Forget whatever psychological games [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is trying to play. There is a real threat to the president, not only domestically, but we know that the ayatollahs have sent teams into the country to do him harm," Wilkie said Friday on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"We also see a rise in the level of violence aimed at Trump Cabinet members. And remember, the left is all about violence. You can trace it all the way back to the French Revolution. What the mainstream media doesn't like to report is that our cities burned in 2020.

"Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, under the guise of Governor Tim Walz, all coming from the left. And President Trump is their target, both rhetorically and sadly. In the last few months, as we've seen kinetically."

Putin said he believes President-elect Donald Trump is in danger as he awaits his inauguration in January.

"What was most striking ... was not even that absolutely uncivilized means of struggle were used against Trump, absolutely uncivilized, up to and including attempted murder, and more than once," Putin said at a press conference in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

He then added ominously, "By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now."

