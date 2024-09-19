Trump to Newsmax: 'Honored' by Support of Teamsters

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he was "honored" to have the overwhelming support of Teamsters members, telling Newsmax on Thursday that this "could be a beginning" of the labor union supporting Republican candidates.

The union reported Wednesday that almost 60% of Teamsters members in an electronic survey said they support Trump, compared to 34% for Harris, and a phone survey showed Trump leading 58% to 31%. Teamsters leadership opted against endorsing either candidate, a major blow to Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

The Teamsters last failed to endorse a Democrat for president in 1996.

"Well, I know the leadership, and they're very good people, and it's possibly the way they wanted to do it," Trump said on "Prime News" in an exclusive interview with Newsmax host Carl Higbie. "I guess we got close to 60 points, which is very high, and they were in the 30s. And so we were honored by that."

Trump added, "I think they looked at her and they looked at me and they said, 'We can't do it.' You know, they've done that for years, decades and decades. It's very rare that they can do a Republican, and I don't know why, but maybe that's going to change.

"This could be a beginning. But no, I'm very honored. Basically, they said we're just not going to support the Democrat, and that was great," he said.

