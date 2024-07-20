Trump: RNC Brought $250M to Wisconsin, Hope They Remember in Nov.

Former President Donald Trump told rallygoers in Michigan on Saturday night that the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was hosted in a "beautiful arena," saying they did a great job with the convention.

"I'll tell you what, Milwaukee was a fantastic place," Trump said of the RNC host site. "This was a beautiful arena and they did a really great job and Wisconsin is going to vote for us because we spent $250 million.

"And when they go into the voting booth, they're going to say, 'We love this guy Trump. He gave us $250 million with jobs.'

"And they're going to vote. Wisconsin is a going to vote. Wisconsin is a very important state as we know.

"Wisconsin did a great job. Milwaukee they did a great job. And the arena was fantastic."

Trump said his experience at the RNC in Wisconsin, called the most pivotal state in the Electoral College, was "all love."

"There was no fight, no screams, no shouting. No, 'get that guy off the platform.' And in case there was, we had the Hulkster there with us," Trump told the crowd.

Trump said there were so many great people in attendance, and there's "never been anything like it."

Trump previously fired back at Democrats for trying to shame him for reportedly saying Milwaukee was "a horrible city."

Trump said all the left can do is "lie and make up a story that I said something bad about Milwaukee. And I just ask you this, who would do that? Who would say something bad about a place that you want to win – you want to win over," Trump previously told Newsmax's Mike Carter in a backstage exclusive interview before taking the stage at a Black church roundtable in Detroit.

