Trump Mic Cuts Out for 20 Minutes at Detroit Rally

Nearly 13 minutes into his speech during a rally in Detroit on Friday night, former President Donald Trump's microphone cut out.

Trump was in the middle of talking about how he had been reading for years of the Motor City making a comeback and that if he is elected in November, the comeback would be real.

The rally at the Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit aired on the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary — it's not 'love,' it's not 'respect,'" Trump said before the microphone cut off.

Trump walked to different parts of the stage as the crowd chanted "USA" and "We love Trump," and some music played. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted. On Monday, he paused a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention.

It took about 20 minutes before the issue with the microphone was fixed.

"Thank you everybody," Trump said. "So now what happens is I won't pay the bill for this stupid company that rented us this crap. I won't pay the bill, and then we'll have a story that Trump didn't pay the bill to a contractor.

"No, when they do that kind of a job, don't pay the bill. It's terrible. They also had a little problem with energy coming into the building. But I'm not blaming it on that.

"Here's my plan: Do we have fun? Can everyone hear perfectly now? I don't like the mic, and I didn't like it from the minute I started."

"This is important, because we're doing things here that are really going to be amazing. Let me know. And if [the microphone] goes out again, I will sue the a** off that company. We're going to sue them, and they'll say what a horrible guy Trump is. He's a terrible guy."

