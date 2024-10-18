Trump: Not Tired but Exhilarated; Killing Harris in Polls

Facing criticism from Vice President Kamala Harris for not releasing his health records, former President Donald Trump told reporters Friday he has had no ill effects from the toll of an arduous campaign trail because "we're killing" his Democrat rival in the polls.

"Wow, that's a lot of press," Trump said as he departed his plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The GOP nominee was to attend a roundtable in Auburn Hills, Michigan, before a rally Friday night in Detroit. His press gaggle aired on Newsmax.

"I'm not even tired," said Trump, 78. "I'm really exhilarated. You know why? We're killing her in the polls because the American people don't want her."

A reporter asked Trump whether he would release his health records, and he pointed to records that have been made public over the past four years.

"We've done five exams over the last four years," he said. "You've got them all. Obviously, I'm in the middle of a very big and very contentious fight. We're leading. I've given my health exams. I've also done cognitive tests twice, and I've aced them, meaning a perfect score.

"I want to see [Harris] do a cognitive test because she couldn't ace, because she wasn't born smart."

