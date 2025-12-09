Trump Trumpets US Steel Deal at Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night used his economic rally in Pennsylvania to tout his administration's success in keeping U.S. Steel in the United States after he greenlit the company's purchase last summer by Japan's Nippon Steel for roughly $15 billion.

"We saved – this little group of people and me – saved a little company called U.S. Steel," Trump said at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, a working-class town in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The rally aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"And it's hot as a pistol now. And we have the keys to the company. It's always going to be here. It's never moving.

"They said, 'What happens if it moves to Japan?' I said, you can't move a steel mill to Japan. You can move a headquarters, but the steel mill stays here. That's all that matters."

Under the terms of the deal, U.S. Steel reportedly became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel but retained its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh. Nippon Steel plans to invest $14 billion in U.S. Steel's operations, including up to $4 billion in a new steel mill.

The company has also pledged to honor agreements with the United Steelworkers union and committed to preserving American jobs. The Biden administration initially opposed the deal.

"And I will tell you that the company is spending billions and billions of dollars," Trump said. "They're building a lot of additional plants. It's turning out to be beyond what anyone thought possible, but we had to save U.S. Steel.

"U.S. Steel was one of the greatest companies … for a long period of time. Years ago, the greatest company anywhere in the world."

Trump's rally came days after U.S. Steel announced it will resume making steel slabs at its Granite City Works plant in Illinois. The company shut down the last blast furnace there in 2023 and moved to close its steel-processing mill in September.

But it reversed course on the processing mill and said it is going a step further by restarting steelmaking and reopening the blast furnace it idled two years ago amid strikes by the United Auto Workers.

Trump credited his tariffs policy for helping reignite steel production in Pennsylvania.

"The tariffs have filled it up because people are coming here," he said. "Other steel companies are coming to Pennsylvania now because they don't want to spend 100%, 50%, 25% on tariffs.

"They're all coming in. It's amazing."

