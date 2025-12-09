Trump at Rally: Biden's Autopen-Signed Fed Appointments Could Be Invalid

President Donald Trump said he's been told that former President Joe Biden used an autopen to sign paperwork appointing some Democrat members to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, and suggested those appointments may be legally challenged.

Trump made the comments during a rally focused on the economy in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night, using the allegation to question whether the Fed appointments are valid under federal law.

He told supporters he is considering whether to contest the legality of the appointments and said he would consult with attorneys on potential next steps.

Trump broadened the issue into a wider critique of what he calls Biden's "autopen presidency," arguing that numerous Biden-era directives, memos, and administrative actions were not personally signed by Biden and therefore should not carry the force of law.

The White House under Biden frequently used the autopen — a long-standing mechanical signature device employed by several past presidents — to execute documents when Biden delegated routine signings or was traveling, according to aides who discussed the practice publicly during his term.

Trump has already said he would void several Biden actions on the grounds that they were signed with an autopen, including regulatory directives and administrative orders that he said lacked personal presidential authorization.

Democrats have pushed back on those reversals, saying Trump is misrepresenting a standard presidential tool and injecting legal uncertainty into government functions.

Legal experts have said in recent days that autopen use is permissible as long as presidential aides understand they are acting under the president's direct authority, a standard they say Biden's team routinely met.

These specialists have also noted that presidents from both parties — including George W. Bush and Barack Obama — used the autopen to sign routine documents and, in some instances, urgent legislation.

According to legal analysts, the key question is not the physical signature but whether the president authorized the action, a threshold they say was satisfied in Biden's case.

Trump told the Mount Pocono crowd that Biden's autopen usage raised broader questions about who was "actually running things" in Washington, citing Reuters reporting as evidence for his concerns.